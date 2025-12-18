After years of helping others, a Secret Santa steps in to help former educator in need - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Stacy, described by friends as one of the most genuine and uplifting people they know, devoted her career to education, where she was known for her passion for students and her ability to make a lasting difference. But about a year ago, her life took a difficult turn when complications from an autoimmune disease forced her to leave the job she loved.

Since then, Stacy has faced a series of challenges as she tried to find new ways to earn an income while managing serious health limitations. Friends say the past year has been especially discouraging, yet Stacy’s trademark sense of humor and positivity have never faded. Even in the hardest moments, she is quick to make others laugh and is known for constantly encouraging and building up those around her.

Now, a Secret Santa is stepping in to bless Stacy during a time of real need. He asked the East Idaho News elves to pay her a visit with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above!