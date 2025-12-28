Amazing cheesy garlic mashed potatoes recipe - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Homemade mashed potatoes are one of my favorite side dishes. But with the addition of mozzarella cheese, crumbly bacon pieces, and garlic powder, these cheesy garlic mashed potatoes take the dish to a higher level on the tasty scale. Ingredients 4 medium to large russet potatoes

1 cup freshly grated mozzarella cheese (Can use pre-shredded mozzarella cheese, but it won’t melt into the potatoes as well.)

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1/4 cup butter

1/2-1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

4 strips crumbled crispy cooked bacon (optional) Instructions Peel and slice the potatoes. Place them in a large stockpot and cover them with water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and then reduce temperature to medium and cook until tender – about 30 minutes. Drain potatoes and then place them in a large mixing bowl (or you can do this in the pot if you want). Roughly mash potatoes with a potato masher. Add milk, butter, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Mash again until butter is melted. Stir in the mozzarella cheese and crumbled bacon. Serve immediately.

