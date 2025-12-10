'American Ninja Warrior' star Lance Pekus brings message of strength and resilience to Idaho Falls gym - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Families in east Idaho will have a chance to meet and get inspired by a local celebrity who’s achieved national fame at a special community event.

Lance Pekus, a fan favorite on “American Ninja Warrior”, will visit Flip & Twist at 3019 S. 25th E. in Ammon on Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for a book signing, meet-and-greet and a motivational talk on “Strong Bodies, Strong Minds.”

A rancher and father from Salmon, Pekus rose to fame on American Ninja Warrior for his grit, strength and signature cowboy hat. He often trained on homemade obstacles on his ranch and became one of the show’s most relatable competitors, sharing publicly about his wife Heather’s health challenges with multiple sclerosis. His story of perseverance has made him a respected figure, both personally and professionally.

For newcomers, “American Ninja Warrior” is a sports-entertainment competition show on NBC and Peacock where athletes — known as Ninjas — attempt increasingly difficult obstacle courses that test agility, strength and endurance. The top competitors advance through qualifying rounds to the national finals in Las Vegas, where they take on the iconic four-stage Mount Midoriyama course.

Flip & Twist opened six years ago under owner Favad Malik, who started the business around a mission to inspire health, confidence and joy in children through movement such as gymnastics and yoga.

The paid membership-based gymnastics and ninja-style training gym provides an energetic, positive environment where kids can build strength, coordination and a lifelong love of physical activity.

“Lance epitomizes family and community,” Malik said. “He inspires healthy habits through movement, especially in children to take them into adulthood, which is exactly what we’ve been working toward at Flip & Twist for the past six years.”

Guests at the event will have the opportunity to have Pekus sign copies of his popular Ninja Games book series. While the event is ticketed with limited seating, Flip & Twist is offering free admission to families served by community programs such as Head Start and the YWCA, ensuring children of all backgrounds can meet the Ninja Warrior star.

Malik said he hopes bringing Pekus to the gym will further encourage families to embrace healthy habits. Plus, Flip & Twist offers a free trial day to visitors who may be interested in joining.

Malik emphasizes that although the event is paid and pre-registration is required, seating is limited he want to make it accessible for non-profit organizations that help children.

“We understand some families are facing financial challenges,” Malik said. “We want to inspire hope and health in everyone in the community, not just those who can afford it.”

Malik, who is passionate about child health and nutrition collaborates with Bonneville Joint School District 93’s Child Nutrition program. He encourages attendees to bring canned food donations, which will be distributed to local food distribution services.

For more information, visit flipandtwistidahofalls.com and lancepekus.com.