Are you a winner? $1 million raffle tickets sold in Jefferson and Kootenai counties - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Did you buy an Idaho raffle ticket? Do you live in Jefferson County? Now is the time to check your numbers.

According to a news release from the Idaho Lottery, the winning $1 million tickets were sold in Jefferson and Kootenai counties.

“The Idaho Lottery has confirmed the retail locations for the top prize-winning tickets from the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle draw last night,” says the release. “Ticket 125579 was sold at an Idaho Lottery retail location in Jefferson County. Ticket 326200 was sold from an Idaho Lottery retailer location in Kootenai County.”

In addition to the $1 million prizes, the Idaho Lottery also confirmed a $100,000 winning ticket (271072) was sold in Payette County, and a $50,000 winning ticket (056134) was sold in Bannock County.

According to the Idaho Lottery, players have 180 days from Monday night’s draw to claim prizes in the game.

The $1,000,000 prizes, the $100,000 prize, the $50,000 prize, and any $1,000 prizes must be claimed at Idaho Lottery Headquarters in Boise.

The release says no one has come forward yet to claim any of the top four prizes.

To check their tickets for winning numbers, players can visit idaholottery.com, call the winning numbers hotline at (208) 334-4656, use the Idaho Lottery’s mobile app, or visit an Idaho Lottery retail location.

Lottery Offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Time, Monday through Friday, except on observed holidays. The Lottery will be closed to celebrate New Year’s Day but will reopen on January 2, 2026.

This year’s version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle returned over $1,700,000 to the Idaho Lottery’s beneficiaries, Idaho public schools, and the Idaho’s Permanent Building Fund.