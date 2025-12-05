Art Museum of Eastern Idaho offering free admission Saturday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho (TAM) is pleased to announce that this Saturday is a Free Admission Day, generously sponsored by the Idaho Environmental Coalition.

Families, art lovers, and holiday shoppers are invited to enjoy a full day of exhibitions at no cost while also discovering distinctive, artist-made holiday gifts at Beaux Boutique, TAM’s curated pop-up holiday shop.

Free Saturdays at TAM are part of the museum’s ongoing commitment to making the arts accessible to the entire community. Thanks to the Idaho Environmental Coalition’s generous support, visitors can explore current exhibitions, connect with the local arts scene, and enjoy a meaningful cultural outing without admission fees.

While visiting, guests are encouraged to stop by Beaux Boutique to browse a handpicked selection of one-of-a-kind, locally crafted holiday gifts, including artwork, jewelry, prints, ornaments, ceramics, accessories, and other unique items perfect for the season. The boutique highlights talented regional artists and offers an opportunity to support creativity in our community while finding gifts that can’t be found anywhere else.

“This is a perfect weekend to visit,” said Maya Peters-Greño, museum registrar. “Free Saturday makes it easy for everyone to experience art together, and Beaux Boutique is full of beautiful, meaningful pieces for holiday giving.”

The museum will be open during regular Saturday hours. All are welcome.

For more Information: visit www.theartmuseum.org, call (208) 524-7777 or stop by the museum at 300 S. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls.