Bacon & Bleu Family Restaurant celebrating 5 years of business with expanded menu - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – When Ronnie and Devon Kerbs opened Bacon & Bleu Family Restaurant in Idaho Falls, they were pursuing a dream that they weren’t sure would last.

Five years later, the 5,600-square-foot diner at 688 North Holmes Avenue is thriving and shows no signs of slowing down.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, the Kerbs say they are thrilled to have lasted this long and are “hoping to be around a lot longer.”

“There were points when we didn’t know if we were going to make it to the five year mark, but it’s been great,” Ronnie says.

EastIdahoNews.com reported on its opening in 2020 and returned the following spring to sample the menu. Today, we’re back to try it again in conjunction with this anniversary. Watch it in the video above.

Ronnie says the menu combines “the rough and the refined” to provide a dining experience the whole family enjoys. It serves burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. Everything is homemade and served fresh.

During our visit, we tried four items. The first one is the Bushido nuggets with the Kerbs’ original sweet and spicy sauce.

“We took the name from the restaurant that was here before — Bushido’s Japanese Steak House and Sushi. This is a recipe we came up with. It’s very popular these days,” Devon says.

The nuggets are cooked in batter and topped with green onions and sesame seeds.

The big dipper is a french dip sandwich with slow-roasted beef and homemade au jus. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The big dipper is a new item on the menu. It’s a french dip sandwich with pulled, slow-roasted beef and homemade au jus sauce.

The Bacon & Bleu steak and cheese sandwich is one of the signature items. It’s served with bite size steak, swiss cheese and blue cheese, bacon, mayonnaise and a side of fries.

Bacon & Bleu steak and cheese sandwich with fries | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The Wasatch Burger is served with a hamburger patty, pastrami, swiss cheese and bacon and what Devon calls their “kicked up” fry sauce.

“It’s a spicy fry sauce that we make,” he says.

A side of cowboy beans with ground beef and brown sugar is a complementary side with this and other burgers.

Devon says pastrami burgers are popular throughout Salt Lake Valley and the Wasatch Front. They spend a lot of time there and that’s what inspired the name for this burger.

The Wasatch burger and cowboy beans at Bacon & Bleu | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

All the bread is made-to-order from Broulim’s. Devon says all the meat is supplied by Doug’s Wholesale Meat in Shelley, where the Kerbs are from.

The couple are proud to use local ingredients for all their dishes.

The restaurant’s entrance will undergo a remodel project beginning Monday. The Kerbs say they’ll remain open during this time. They’re reminding customers not to be deterred by the construction.

Bacon & Blue Family Restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.