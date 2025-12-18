Blackfoot 3-sport star signs to play college football in Montana - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot senior Dainian Martinez has signed a letter of intent to attend and play football at the University of Montana Western in Dillon.

Martinez, a three-sport athlete, plays defensive back, wide receiver and kick returner for the Broncos. He joins a Bulldog football team that finished the 2025 season with a 7-3 overall record, good enough for third place in the West Division of the Frontier Conference, and a No. 17 NAIA national ranking.

Dainian Martinez watches the Blackfoot Broncos’ football practice while he was sidelined with an injury last season. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Currently competing with the Blackfoot basketball team, Martinez will join the track and field team in the spring as a sprinter. He was part of the Broncos’ reemergence on the football team.

After a winless 2023 season, Blackfoot won six games in 2024 and seven games this season, qualifying for the playoffs both years. They were eliminated in the first round this year by the eventual 5A champion Bishop Kelly Knights.

