BYU football player dismissed from team after lewdness accusations in Provo - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A running back for the Brigham Young University football team has been dismissed from the team after police identified him as a suspect in three lewdness cases.

Kason Krebs, of Provo, was identified through community tips as a suspect in three separate lewdness incidents, said Janna-lee Holland, spokesperson for the Provo Police Department.

The incidents happened over the past few weeks in the vicinity of the Smith’s grocery store near 300 North and 100 West in Provo.

“Each incident involved the suspect publicly exposing himself and engaging in lewd behavior. On each occasion the suspect fled north or south on foot prior to officers’ arrival,” Holland said in a press release Wednesday when police released photos of the man.

On Thursday, she said officers contacted Krebs, but he wasn’t booked into jail since the incidents would be considered potential class B misdemeanors. Two potential charges of lewdness were referred to the Provo City Attorney’s Office to consider, police said.

As of Thursday night, Krebs, a running back for BYU, was no longer listed on the team’s roster website page.

In a statement sent to KSL, Jon Mcbride, associate athletic director and communication and media strategy with BYU Sports, confirmed that Krebs is no longer with the team.

“Kason Krebs has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules,” McBride said in a statement, which did not mention the case specifically.