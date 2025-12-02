Calling Idaho’s next generation: National Civics Bee seeks young leaders in grades 6-8 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s middle schoolers are invited to step up, speak out and showcase their civic knowledge.

For the first time, the National Civics Bee is being held in Idaho. The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and Melaleuca are partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to bring the statewide competition to Idaho Falls.

National sponsors include the Daniels Fund, Carnegie Corporation of New York and Citizen Travelers.

Students in grades 6–8 from across the state are encouraged to enter the National Civics Bee, a growing national competition active in all 50 states that teaches young people how government works through real-world scenarios and how they can make a difference in their communities with a chance to win big cash prizes.

How Idaho students can participate

All Idaho students in grades 6–8—public, private, charter, or home-schooled—are eligible to participate. Students must submit an essay identifying a community issue and proposing a solution by Feb. 3, 2026, through the online portal at idahofallschamber.com/national-civics-bee-idaho/.

Judges will select the top entries to advance to the statewide live competition. Twenty finalists will travel to Idaho Falls to compete in a quiz-style civics challenge before a panel of judges and a public audience.

The Idaho Statewide Competition will be held Friday, May 29, 2026, at Melaleuca Global Headquarters in Idaho Falls. Cash prizes will be awarded, including a $5,000 donation to the first-place winner’s school.

One Idaho student will then advance to the National Civics Bee Championship in Washington, D.C., where competitors vie for national recognition, cash awards and a $100,000 529 education savings plan contribution.

Support for civics education

GIFCC and Melaleuca are co-hosting the Idaho event with support from the Idaho State Department of Education, BLUUM, the Idaho National Laboratory, Blue Cross of Idaho, Stukent and the Idaho Farm Bureau. Organizers say the list of supporters continues to grow as interest in civic education expands statewide.

“As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, we have a powerful opportunity – and responsibility – to reignite civic learning across the country,” said Hilary Crow, vice president of civics at the U.S. Chamber Foundation.

“Our hope is that the National Civics Bee inspires more schools to prioritize civics education, equipping young people with a deeper understanding of how our government and democracy work – and the essential role they play in strengthening their communities and our nation,” Crow added.

Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot, a longtime U.S. Chamber board member, said the competition helps young people understand the principles that built the country.

“America didn’t happen by accident,” VanderSloot said. “It works because generations before us believed in freedom, hard work, and the power of free enterprise… The National Civics Bee helps young people understand why America works and why it’s worth defending.”

Paul Baker, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, said the program directly aligns with the Chamber’s mission.

“The National Civics Bee prepares Idaho’s next generation of leaders to build the future,” Baker said. “Strong communities and economies begin with informed, engaged citizens.”

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said the statewide event aligns with Idaho’s emphasis on strengthening civics education.

“The National Civics Bee is exactly the kind of program we want for Idaho students,” Critchfield said. “This program gives middle schoolers a fun and meaningful way to learn about government, explore community issues and discover how they can make a difference.”