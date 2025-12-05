Chewy, moist pecan snowball cookies - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

These melt-in-your-mouth pecan snowball cookies have an irresistible, moist center like a chewy shortbread cookie. It’s the perfect Christmas cookie recipe to bake these holidays. Ingredients 1 cup softened butter

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups finely ground nuts of your choice

confectioner’s sugar Instructions Cream together the butter, sugar, and salt until fluffy. Add the flour and vanilla extract and mix well, scraping down the sides as needed. Add finely chopped pecans and mix until well incorporated. Shape into one-inch balls of cookie dough (mine are bigger because I use a little cookie dough scoop) and place them on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 325 for 20 minutes, but don’t let them brown. Cool the cookies. When cooled, roll each snowball cookie in confectioner’s sugar.

