Comedian, legendary pianist and Wizard of Oz on Ice to take the stage at BYU-Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from BYU-Idaho.

REXBURG — BYU-Idaho Center Stage is pleased to announce three performances as part of its Winter 2026 Semester lineup. The upcoming season will feature a variety of entertainment that is sure to keep the winter blues and cabin fever away.

Performing on Friday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium is the viral sensation and comedian Trey Kennedy.

Jon Schmidt of The Piano Guys will perform on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center as a benefit concert for the Rexburg tabernacle restoration project.

A captivating performance of Wizard of Oz on Ice will take place on Thursday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

Additional information about each event can be found below:

Trey Kennedy, Comedian

Friday, January 16, 7:30 p.m.

Hart Auditorium

Prices range from $10-$50

Trey Kennedy is an entertainer, comedian, and social media content creator known for his unique ability to find humor in the everyday aspects of life. In addition to his digital success, Trey has taken his talents to the stage to perform multiple nationwide comedy tours, selling out venues across the country and beyond.

When he’s not traveling or making his “little skits” (as his mom likes to call them), he’s enjoying time with his wife, Katie, son Thomas, and daughter Eva. Trey’s clean, observational humor on normal everyday life has racked up billions of views online across his 14M+ social media followers. His podcast “Correct Opinions”, co-hosted alongside his wife Katie and fellow comedian Jake Triplett, has amassed 10M+ downloads since its inception.

Jon Schmidt of The Piano Guys

Saturday, February 21, 7:30 p.m.

BYU-Idaho Center

Prices range from $15-$60

Acclaimed pianist and composer Jon Schmidt, primarily known as co-founder and pianist of the global sensation The Piano Guys, was raised by German immigrant parents who immersed him in music from a young age. Classically trained and naturally driven, he began composing at age 11, teaching as a teenager, and performing his own music professionally by his early twenties. Though he initially planned to study business, audience demand quickly turned music from a side passion into a full-time pursuit.

Years later, Jon teamed up with Steve Nelson, Paul Anderson, and Al van der Beek to form The Piano Guys, a YouTube-born collaboration that went on to achieve more than 2 billion views, 2.7 billion streams, and 15 albums, including six #1 debuts on Billboard’s Classical chart. The group’s blend of classical crossover and cinematic production has brought them to sold-out venues and major media appearances around the world. Presently, members of the group are working on separate projects, including Jon returning to his roots of performing, arranging, and composing for the solo piano.

Wizard of Oz on Ice

Thursday, April 2, 7:30 p.m.

Hart Auditorium

Prices range from $10-$50

Get ready to be captivated for a bold, reimagined take on a beloved classic tale. The Wizard of Oz on Ice brings the magic of Oz to life like never before—on ice!

Watch as world-class ice skating champions bring this beloved story to life with breathtaking choreography, spectacular visuals, and interactive moments that will captivate audiences of all ages. Journey down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy and meet the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion in a dazzling live experience brimming with heart, magic, and wonder.

Even though the tale is timeless and traditional, the technical artistry of the production is high tech as the show will be performed on synthetic ice, bringing the wonder of Oz to life in any type of venue.

Whether you’re a fan of the traditional Wizard of Oz books and classic movie, or whether you’re among the legions of Wicked film and musical followers, this show is for you!

Tickets for these events went on sale on Friday, Dec. 5, at 9 a.m. for purchase online here or at the University Store Ticket Office.

Center Stage is pleased to offer all students the same BYU-Idaho student ticket price by purchasing in person at the Ticket Office with a school photo ID.

More information can be found about each performance here.