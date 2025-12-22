Cop kills knife-wielding man during domestic violence incident in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A man was shot and killed by officers Monday morning after he allegedly grabbed a knife during a domestic violence investigation.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers responded to an apartment in the 700 block of Cleveland Street around 5 a.m. after a report of domestic violence.

The reporting party told dispatch that a woman had texted them, asking them to call the cops because her boyfriend was threatening her. When the officers arrived, they knocked on the door and were let into the apartment by a man, and spoke to each party separately.

The woman reportedly told officers that the man had threatened her with a knife and had choked her. Officers say a knife was sitting on a piece of furniture in plain view, and that the man denied threatening or choking her.

The man stated that he told the woman that he would kill her father if he came over, and that he had grabbed the knife for self-defense. Officers told the man that he was under arrest, and he reportedly lunged, grabbing the knife.

According to the news release, officers tried to stop him, and a physical struggle occurred. One officer fired his gun, striking the man. The man dropped the knife, and officers attempted life-saving measures.

Idaho Falls Fire EMS responded and declared the man dead at the apartment.

Idaho Falls Police Officers blocking the area of Cleveland Street during a critical incident on Dec. 22. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

“The area was secured, and the East Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce (EICIT) responded to conduct an external investigation into the shooting,” the release says. “The EICIT is a team of investigators and professional staff from regional law enforcement agencies who investigate police use of force and other critical incidents. For this incident, the Rexburg Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance from other regional law enforcement agencies.”

The investigation will be reviewed by the prosecutor’s office to determine if the officer’s actions were justified under the law. IFPD says they will cooperate fully with the investigation, including by providing the EICIT with body camera footage and any other relevant information.

The officer who fired his gun has been placed on paid administrative leave during this stage of the investigation, which is IFPD’s standard procedure for incidents where an officer discharges their service weapon in the course of their duties.

At this time, IFPD is not releasing the name of the officer or the suspect “to allow the investigative task force time to conduct necessary interviews and to ensure next of kin notifications have been made.”

Additional information, including body camera footage, is expected to be released by the Idaho Falls Police Department at a later date, once the investigation and review process have been completed.

As of Monday morning, Cleveland Street is blocked from Wabash Avenue to North Fanning Street. While there is no ongoing threat to the public, IFPD says residents in the immediate area should expect a law enforcement presence throughout the day while the EICIT investigation is conducted.

Residents in the immediate area should follow directions from law enforcement officers on scene regarding access to and from the area.