Craving a gyro or old-school fries? The Works Deli & Grill is the spot - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Gyros are one of my favorite comfort foods and have become hard to find in Pocatello. So, when I was driving down Chubbuck Road and caught sight of a giant photo of gyros plastered across the window at The Works Deli & Grill, I hit the brakes, swung in and knew this would be my next East Idaho Eats stop.

The manager, Ty Ranere, was happy to oblige, along with his father, Geoff Ranere, the founder of The Works. And yes, they started me off with the traditional gyro I’d been craving. It did not disappoint. It was super messy, exactly as a proper gyro should be, loaded with tender meat, plenty of feta, veggies and tzatziki sauce. Worth every napkin.

I was also treated to a delicious Philly cheesesteak sandwich, paired with an order of their cottage fries and deep-fried cheese curds. So good!

You can’t go wrong with an old-fashioned Philly cheesesteak sandwich from The Works. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

I was pleasantly surprised to learn that The Works recently switched to using pure beef tallow for all of its fried and baked foods, replacing unhealthy seed oils. Geoff said customers have noticed the difference, commenting that the fries taste just like the old Red Steer crinkle fries — a nostalgic reference longtime Pocatello residents will remember.

The Works Deli & Grill sides of cottage fries and deep-fried cheese curds. Try eating just one! | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The Works first opened eight years ago at 147 Jefferson Avenue in Pocatello. As the deli grew into a well-regarded local brand, Geoff expanded with a second location at 221 West Chubbuck Road six years ago, catering to blue-collar workers and the area’s growing construction sector.

Today, The Works offers an extensive menu of hot and cold sandwiches, from classic turkey-and-ham combinations to pastrami melts with breads made from scratch. Plus, they’re also one of the few places around that make custom giant party sandwiches.

Guests can build their own creations with a wide selection of meats and cheeses, sliced fresh to order, along with vegetables and sauces. Other popular options include grilled chicken dishes, barbecue sandwiches, fresh salads, and sides like traditional and sweet potato fries, onion rings, and fried zucchini.

The Works’ cookies, baked fresh daily with all-natural ingredients, make a great snack or dessert.

With its combination of homemade quality, local ownership, and friendly service, The Works is an easy choice whether you’re sitting down for a meal or grabbing something to go.

The Works Deli & Grill is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at both locations.