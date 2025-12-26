Creamy peppermint Oreo milkshake recipe - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Featuring both crushed Oreo cookies and crushed peppermint, this peppermint Oreo milkshake recipe is minty creamy goodness in a glass that’s perfect for the holidays. Ingredients 3 cups vanilla ice cream

1/3 cup mini Oreo cookies or 2 full-size Oreos

3 tsp crushed peppermint

2 ounces 2% milk

whipped cream for topping Instructions Place ice cream, cookies, peppermint, and milk into a blender. 3 cups vanilla ice cream, 1/3 cup mini Oreo cookies, 3 tsp crushed peppermint, 2 ounces 2% milk Blend on high until smooth. Top with whipped cream. Sprinkle with additional peppermint and/or cookie (optional).

