Delicious cheesy pull-apart bread Christmas wreath recipe - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Visually stunning and delectably indulgent, this cheesy pull-apart bread Christmas wreath will impress everyone at your table. Perfect for gatherings or cozy nights in, this festive bread is total comfort and in every bite. Ingredients 1 tube refrigerated pizza dough

5 mozzarella cheese sticks

1 egg large

4 tbsp butter melted

1 tsp dried parsley flakes

1 tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp minced garlic

3 tbsp parmesan cheese shredded

1 cup marinara sauce Wreath Toppings fresh rosemary

cranberries fresh or dried Instructions Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a pizza pan with parchment paper. Unroll the pizza dough onto a lightly floured surface and spread the edges out for a uniform rectangle shape. Using a pizza cutter, slice the pizza dough into 30 pieces (6X5). Set aside. Unwrap the cheese sticks and slice each one into 1″ pieces. You will need a piece of cheese for each square of dough. Pull the edges of the dough around the piece of cheese, pinching the edges together to form a ball. Spray a ramekin with non-stick spray around the sides and place on the middle of the pizza pan. Place the dough balls around the ramekin, lightly touching, forming a wreath. In a small bowl, whisk the egg with 1 tablespoon of water to create an egg wash. Brush each of the dough balls with the egg wash. Bake for 18-20 minutes, until the tops are golden brown. When there is about 5 minutes left, prepare the butter sauce for topping. In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, parsley flakes, rosemary, basil, and garlic. When the rolls come out of the oven, immediately brush with the butter mixture. Then top with the parmesan cheese.Fill the ramekin with marinara sauce and serve!

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma's kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!

SUBMIT A CORRECTION