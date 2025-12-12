District 91 responds to rumor about student threatening to harm classmates during class - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls School District 91 responded to concerned parents after a Facebook post claimed that a student at a local elementary school threatened to harm themselves and others during class.

According to a statement from Maren Archibald, chief of communications for the district, Sunnyside Elementary School administration received a phone call from a parent on Friday morning, saying that a student stood up in class and threatened to harm their classmates and themselves, and that previous comments had been made throughout the school year.

The district says they were also made aware of social media posts circulating about this concern.

“Idaho Falls School District 91 takes all reports seriously. Sunnyside admin acted immediately to investigate,” Archibald says. “The student in concern was immediately removed from class while the concern was investigated, and their parent has been contacted.”

The school district states that the report was investigated and found to be false.

“The classroom teacher confirmed that the student did not stand up in class and make comments of that nature,” Archibald says. “No other previous reports have been brought to the teacher or administrators regarding this student.”

The district says it was in close communication with the Idaho Falls Police Department about the situation and remains vigilant about student safety.

“Student safety is our top priority,” Archibald says. “We encourage parents and students to communicate with their principal and law enforcement, as appropriate, when safety concerns arise.”