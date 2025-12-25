Easy, moist, 3-ingredient baked ham - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

This recipe for baked ham features the easiest 3-ingredient brown sugar glaze. You’re going to want to keep reading to discover the secret ingredient that makes this glaze so tasty! Ingredients 1 approx 8-lb. smoked, ready-to-cook, bone-in ham

1 cup packed brown sugar light or dark, whatever you have

2 tablespoons coke or your favorite carbonated soda

1 tablespoon yellow mustard Instructions Line a large pan with a lip around it with aluminum foil. Place the ham in the center of the foil. In a small bowl, stir together the brown sugar, Coke, and mustard to make your glaze. Brush half of the glaze over the ham. Wrap the entire ham well in foil. Place in a 350-degree oven for 1 hour. Remove the ham from the oven and peel back the foil, but don’t move the ham. Brush the remaining glaze over the ham and return to the oven, uncovered, for another 30 minutes or until lightly browned. Allow it to sit at room temperature for about 10 minutes or so before cutting. If you need to serve it later you can cover it with foil to keep it warm and let it sit on your stovetop. I suggest cutting it within half an hour of removing it from the oven because that is about as long as you’ll be able to stand waiting once you smell it.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma's kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!

SUBMIT A CORRECTION