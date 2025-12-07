Easy, soft, sweet orange rolls with a delicious glaze - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

This easy orange rolls recipe includes soft sweet rolls with a deliciously buttery and zesty orange filling that are topped with a sweet orange glaze. Ingredients 1 loaf frozen bread dough, completely thawed

1 stick softened butter

3 tablespoons frozen orange juice concentrate

1 tablespoon orange zest

2-3 tablespoons white sugar

1 cup confectioner’s sugar Instructions Place dough on a floured surface and roll out to a 17×6-inch rectangle. In a mixing bowl, place softened butter, orange zest, and 1 tablespoon of orange juice concentrate. Mix with an electric mixer until well blended. Spread the orange butter over the dough, leaving about 1/2 an inch all around the outside. Sprinkle with white sugar. Cut down the middle lengthwise with a pizza cutter. Then, beginning in the center, roll each side up into a log and press with your hands to seal. Cut each log into 12 slices. Place rolls into a greased 24-cup mini muffin tin and cover. Allow them to rise in a warm place until doubled (30 minutes to an hour). Bake in a 350-degree oven for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Stir together glaze ingredients (confectioner’s sugar and 2 tablespoons of orange juice concentrate until smooth and creamy. Brush the glaze over the hot rolls as soon as they come out of the oven. Enjoy!

