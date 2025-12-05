Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Utah boy, authorities say he could be in Idaho - East Idaho News

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 5-year-old Utah boy after his non-custodial father did not return him from a visitation and left with the child in a pickup truck believed to be towing a trailer.

James Despain was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when he was picked up from his mother, Natalie Despain, at her home in Bountiful, the advisory from the Utah Department of Public Safety says.

When she went to retrieve him after the scheduled visit, neither James nor his father, 45-year-old Benjamin Despain, were at the dad’s home in Murray.

Investigators say Despain’s pickup truck — a red 2006 Toyota Tacoma with Utah license plate 255PCJ — was missing from the residence. A white 2004 Forest River trailer was also gone and detectives believe Despain is using the Tacoma to pull the trailer.

James is around 3 feet 11 inches tall and 47 lbs. He has blond hair and was last seen wearing a gray astronaut shirt with a rocket on it and green pants.

The boy’s mother has sole physical and legal custody, according to authorities. An ex parte child protective order listing James as the protected party was issued Wednesday, but attempts to serve it have failed because Despain has not been located.

In an email to the child’s mother, Despain said he was taking their son “away” to prevent him from having surgery. James was scheduled to undergo adenoid removal surgery.

Family members tell investigators they believe Despain may have taken the child to Idaho or to the St. George area in southern Utah, though officials say he may have traveled elsewhere.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Bountiful Police Detective Williams (801) 631-9357.

James has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as missing and endangered.