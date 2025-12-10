Festive, creamy, amazing peppermint holiday fudge recipe - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Made with a sweet and creamy combination of cream cheese icing and vanilla chips combined with crushed candy cane pieces, this festive peppermint fudge recipe is quick, easy, and the perfect minty holiday treat. Ingredients 1 16-ounce can store-bought cream cheese icing

12 ounces vanilla morsels or white chocolate chips

2-3 drops peppermint oil (optional)

3-4 crushed candy canes Instructions In a microwave-safe bowl, place vanilla chips. Microwave at one-minute increments, stirring after each, until melted and smooth. Open the icing container and remove the foil lid. Place it in the microwave for about one minute, then stir it into the melted morsels until well blended. Stir in peppermint oil, if desired, and then add crushed candy canes. Pour the fudge mixture into a greased 8×8 baking dish and cover it with plastic wrap. Then allow it to cool completely before cutting.

