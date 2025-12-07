Fill the Ambulance Toy Drive underway in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department, in partnership with the Local 1565 Firefighters Union, is back with our Fill the Ambulance Toy Drive. We only have one week left to with fill the ambulance with new, unwrapped toys and we are still far from our goal!

The Fill the Ambulance Toy Drive is going on now until Dec. 12, and places year-round donations to local children through the Ronald McDonald House family room in Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

Residents can drop-off new, unwrapped toys at any of the IFFD fire stations, now through 5 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Then, on Dec. 13, you can look for the decorated Toy Drive ambulance in the RMHC Light Parade at 5 p.m. on Channing Way, in front of EIRMC.