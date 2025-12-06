Former Idaho City Clerk/Treasurer sentenced to prison for stealing over $196,000 from city - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Idaho.

EMMETT — Danielle Painter, 41, of Emmett, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for stealing over $196,000 from the City of New Plymouth, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced.

According to court records, Painter was employed as the City Clerk / Treasurer for the City of New Plymouth from 2012 to 2023. As the City Clerk/ Treasurer, Painter was responsible for performing various accounting functions, including recording and coding of credit card charges in the accounting system, issuing electronic credit card payments, and retaining credit card statements.

Between 2017 and 2023, Painter devised a scheme to defraud the City of New Plymouth by using City of New Plymouth credit cards for unauthorized personal expenses. The unauthorized personal expenses included retail purchases, restaurants, clothing, travel, concerts, utility and rent, and medical expenses.

In total, Painter made $196,947.87 in unauthorized charges using City of New Plymouth credit cards between 2017 and 2023. To hide her scheme, Painter entered many of the expenses as professional services in the City of New Plymouth’s internal accounting system.

U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford also ordered Painter to serve three years of supervised release following her prison sentence and ordered Painter to pay $196,947.87 in restitution.

U.S. Attorney Davis commended the work of the Idaho State Police, which led to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Mazorol prosecuted this case.