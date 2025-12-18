Free Lions-sponsored Christmas dinner for people with special needs returns to ISU - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A longtime holiday tradition created to bring joy and connection to area residents with special needs will return to the Idaho State University campus later this month.

The Chubbuck Lions Club, in partnership with Idaho State Athletics, will host its annual Special Needs Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 21, at noon in the ISU Pond Ballroom inside the Student Union Building. The event is free and open to the public, and no reservations are required.

Now in its 63rd year, the dinner draws hundreds of children and adults with special needs, along with their families, caregivers and friends, for a warm meal, holiday entertainment, gifts and a visit from Santa. Organizers say more than 400 people attend each year.

“For over six decades, this dinner has been the highlight of the holiday season for so many in our community,” said Fred Parrish, a longtime Lions Club member who helps organize the event. “Many of our guests start asking about it months in advance. The joy and excitement you see in the room is something really special.”

Even The Grinch is welcome at the 63rd annual Chubbuck Lions Club Special Needs Christmas Dinner as seen in this photo from a past dinner. | Courtesy Photo

Idaho State University joined the effort several years ago and continues to provide space, support and volunteers for the event. ISU students, staff and local community members help serve meals, hand out gifts and ensure guests feel welcome.

The dinner is made possible entirely through donations and volunteer support from the Lions Club, local businesses and community partners. Organizers say the event’s impact goes well beyond the holiday meal itself.

“For many of our guests, this is a chance to reconnect with friends they only see once a year and to feel truly included during the holidays,” Parrish said.

Chubbuck Lion Lisa Allen said the dinner has been the most rewarding event she has participated in during her decade of service with the organization.

“Out of all the community events we host, this one brings me the most happiness,” Allen said. “Seeing the joy and surprise on people’s faces reminds you what the holiday season is really about. We’re hoping to welcome even more families this year.”

The Chubbuck Lions Club has served the Pocatello-Chubbuck area for more than six decades through vision assistance programs, youth initiatives and community service projects. Like Allen, Lions members say the Special Needs Christmas Dinner remains one of their most meaningful annual efforts.

Residents are encouraged to attend, volunteer or support the event by simply showing up and sharing in the holiday spirit.