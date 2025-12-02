Fudgy, creamy, decadent marble cheesecake brownies - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

If you’ve ever found yourself torn between a fudgy brownie and a creamy slice of cheesecake, good news: you don’t have to choose! These marble cheesecake brownies bring the best of both worlds together in one decadent dessert. A rich brownie base swirled with a luscious cheesecake layer (plus a few handfuls of chocolate chips for good measure)? Say less. This is the kind of dessert that makes people say, “Wait, you made these?” Ingredients 1 8 oz package cream cheese, softened

¾ cup granulated sugar ¼ cup for cheesecake batter + ½ cup for brownie batter

3 eggs 1 for cheesecake batter + 2 for brownie batter

¼ tsp almond extract (optional)

1 cup milk chocolate chips

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

⅔ cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup unsalted butter

½ tsp vanilla extract Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease or line an 8×8-inch baking pan with parchment paper. In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and ¼ cup sugar until smooth. Mix in egg and almond extract. Stir in milk chocolate chips. Set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips in 30-second increments, stirring until smooth. Stir in sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Fold in the dry ingredients until just combined. Layer both batters into the prepared pan by alternating spoonfuls of brownie and cheesecake mixtures. Swirl with a butter knife for a marbled effect. Bake for 30–35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs. Let cool completely in the pan before slicing into squares.

