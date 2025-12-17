 GALLERY: Wind causes extensive damage in parts of eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

PHOTO GALLERY

GALLERY: Wind causes extensive damage in parts of eastern Idaho

Kaitlyn Hart

A building collapsed from the storm in American Falls. | Courtesy of Brandi Ann.
POCATELLO — As winds from a severe thunderstorm ravaged sections of eastern Idaho on Wednesday, many locals captured dramatic photos of the damages.

Wind gusts reportedly reached over 80 mph on Wednesday, with high winds expected to continue through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather caused fallen trees, broken power lines, tipped semis and other vehicles, and even collapsed buildings.

Here are some of the photos from the storm

