GALLERY: Wind causes extensive damage in parts of eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

GALLERY: Wind causes extensive damage in parts of eastern IdahoPublished at
POCATELLO — As winds from a severe thunderstorm ravaged sections of eastern Idaho on Wednesday, many locals captured dramatic photos of the damages.
Wind gusts reportedly reached over 80 mph on Wednesday, with high winds expected to continue through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather caused fallen trees, broken power lines, tipped semis and other vehicles, and even collapsed buildings.
Here are some of the photos from the storm
This weather-related story is brought to you by Frontier Credit Union. At Frontier Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at Frontier Credit Union.