GALLERY: Wind causes extensive damage in parts of eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — As winds from a severe thunderstorm ravaged sections of eastern Idaho on Wednesday, many locals captured dramatic photos of the damages.

Wind gusts reportedly reached over 80 mph on Wednesday, with high winds expected to continue through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather caused fallen trees, broken power lines, tipped semis and other vehicles, and even collapsed buildings.

Here are some of the photos from the storm

Courtesy Lori Jones

Courtesy Michael Barton

Courtesy Michael Barton

Courtesy Thomas Kettler

Courtesy Lori Jones

Courtesy of the Idaho Transportation Department

Courtesy photo