Helicopter touches down on football field for a Secret Santa surprise in front of the entire school - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Christina has spent years making sure no child in her community goes hungry — often at her own expense.

Through her work with a local school food program, Christina has helped ensure students who cannot afford lunch still receive a meal each day. She also created a food pantry exchange program, encouraging community members to donate items for families in need.

Christina successfully wrote a grant that allowed the school to purchase an additional walk-in freezer, increasing storage capacity so more food could be kept on hand for students who rely on school meals as their primary source of nutrition.

But while Christina has consistently given back to others, her own family has been facing overwhelming hardship.

Her husband, Eric, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a tragic accident while cutting down a tree. One tree fell onto another, causing it to flip upward and strike Eric in the back of the head. The injury has left him with serious, long-term complications and generated extensive medical bills.

With Eric unable to work, Christina has taken on extra jobs, including shifts at a gas station, to support their three children and keep up with mounting expenses.

Secret Santa heard about Christina and her situation and asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise her while working at school in Challis. Check out the video in the player above!