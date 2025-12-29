How 'the father of Mormon Cinema' lost his faith and found it again outside the LDS Church - East Idaho News

Editor’s note: This is part two of a previous conversation. Part one was published on Dec. 14 and is available here.

Richard Dutcher was introduced to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 8. In 2000, the release of his film, “God’s Army,” created a marketplace for LDS-themed movies and earned him the nickname “the father of Mormon Cinema.”

In 2007, it came as a shock to fans when Dutcher, the man behind four Mormon films, announced he was leaving the LDS Church.

This week on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson continues his discussion with Dutcher about his faith journey. Dutcher shares what led to the decision to leave his faith, and how that decision affected him personally and professionally.

Dutcher also discusses how he found faith again, some of his other film projects and what he’s up to now.

