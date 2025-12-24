Idaho man kicked in genitals by child he allegedly tried to kidnap - East Idaho News

VANCOUVER, Washington — A 31-year-old Idaho man was arrested in Washington after he reportedly tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl, but was thwarted after she kicked him in the genitals.

Jersen Hartman of Twin Falls is charged with kidnapping, knowingly possessing a controlled substance and robbery.

According to court documents, on Dec. 15, police in Vancouver, Washington, were dispatched to a “suspicious circumstance” at 4601 East 18th Street.

The reporting party stated that a man, later identified as Hartman, was wearing a mask and tried to grab an 11-year-old girl. The caller also stated that the girl “kicked him in the genitals and ran away.”

Officers learned that the girl had been playing soccer with her friends when she separated from them and was approached by Hartman. The girl told police Hartman was “walking towards her and making her uncomfortable” before he grabbed her by the elbow and said, “Come here, little girl.”

Hartman also reportedly took the girl’s cell phone that was in her hand. The girl was able to slip out of Hartman’s grip and began screaming that she was being kidnapped.

According to the girl, as she was screaming, Hartman told her to “shut up.” The girl says she then kicked Hartman in the genitals, grabbed her cell phone, and began running to a friend’s apartment, where 911 was called.

When speaking to the girl, she stated that she “thought (Hartman) was going to take me away” and that she had never seen him before, making her “terrified of what he was going to do” to her.

Police reports say the girl had “red marks on her wrists from (Hartman) grabbing onto her with force and attempting to pull her away.” Officers found Hartman, although it is unclear where, and he was booked into the Clark County Jail in Washington on a $50,000 bond.

When searching his body, officers reportedly found Hartman in possession of a “white crystallized substance” that later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

A no-contact order was issued for the victim. If convicted, Hartman could face up to life in prison.

Though Hartman has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.