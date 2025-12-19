New details about school bus crash that left 2 drivers and 5 students in hospitals - East Idaho News

PAUL — Idaho State Police troopers are continuing to investigate a crash involving two school buses that occurred Dec. 15 on westbound State Highway 25 outside the city of Paul in Minidoka County.

According to ISP, the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near milepost 43. Investigators say there were 19 occupants between the two buses, including two drivers and 17 students.

Preliminary information indicates the second bus rear-ended the first bus while the vehicles were in traffic. Troopers have collected and reviewed video from both buses as part of the investigation.

Both bus drivers were transported by air ambulance for medical treatment. One driver required extrication at the scene. Five students were also transported for medical attention, including one juvenile who was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Utah for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

“All injured occupants are reported to be in stable condition or have been released from the hospital,” ISP said in a news release.

The investigation remains active and is expected to be forwarded to the Minidoka County Prosecutor’s Office for review of any possible charges.