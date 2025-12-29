Jefferson County looking to fund new water rescue storage and training center - East Idaho News

RIGBY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to fund a new waterways storage facility and training center.

According to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they are in the process of applying for a grant, but require assistance from the public to enhance their application.

“Each year, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office waterways deputies respond to numerous water emergencies, most of them on the Snake River,” the release says. “The Sheriff’s Office is equipped with two boats, a rescue raft, jet skis, and a mobile command center, which must be ready to roll twenty-four hours a day, 365 days per year.”

Until now, this equipment has been stored in Central Fire’s fire station. But, according to the release, with the launch of the ambulance district and Central Fire’s acquisition of a ladder truck, the fire station no longer has space for the waterways equipment.

“The boats have to go. Without adequate storage infrastructure, the Sheriff’s Office faces operational inefficiencies, increased maintenance costs, and delayed response times that can place both deputies and the public at risk,” the release states. “Jefferson County’s growth also means water recreation continues to increase, along with the demand for timely emergency response, proactive patrols, and coordinated rescue operations.”

According to the release, grant funding for a new, secure boat storage facility for waterways is essential to meet the county’s growing needs.

“We have responded to water emergencies every month of every year,” says Lt. Smith in the release, who leads the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Waterways team. “When we are called out, time is of the essence. We can’t be jockeying equipment around to get to the boats. We must be able to launch as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The release states that Idaho’s Waterways Improvement Fund (WIF) may provide the funding solution to keep the rescue program afloat, and, together with a match from Jefferson County, a WIF grant would fund the construction of a facility to house the rescue equipment in a climate-controlled environment.

The public is encouraged to comment on Jefferson County’s WIF grant application. A short survey is available here.

“An accompanying classroom will provide training space for responders and the public,” the release states. “Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and other Idaho agencies have utilized the WIF program in the past to purchase boats and rescue equipment, improve launch areas, and enhance water recreation experiences.”

In 2025, Madison County was awarded the grant for its own boat storage facility. Jefferson County says it hopes to build on Madison County’s success with the grant.

“We frequently partner with Madison on water calls on the Snake River,” Smith says in the release. “Aside from the ramp at Beaver Dick Park, there aren’t any ramps in Madison County for the Snake. We can usually get in the water a little faster.”

Smith says that most of the county’s water rescues involve fishermen stranded on sandbars, and the shifting channels between Heise and Lorenzo are particularly dangerous due to fluctuating water levels and the prevalence of logjams.

“Often, people don’t recognize their peril. It is so easy to get a boat caught up in a snag, and even shallow water places tremendous pressure on a watercraft,” says Smith in the release.

In addition to waterway equipment storage, the release states that a training center would enhance public safety and community engagement.

“Classroom space allows the Sheriff’s Office to conduct training for waterways deputies that is tailored to watercraft operations and search and rescue techniques,” the release says. “In addition to internal training, the classroom would serve as a resource for community education and outreach.”

The Sheriff’s Office would also be able to host safety courses that could educate boaters and help prevent water rescue situations before they happen.

“Fishermen, boaters, and paddlers are all encouraged to obtain boat safety training, either online or in a class offered by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies,” Smith says in the release. “Having the classroom space in the new storage space will increase opportunities for public education.”