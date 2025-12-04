Kick off Christmas time with holiday lights and floats in Ammon this Saturday - East Idaho News

AMMON — Holiday floats that are lit up with bright lights will be on display for families, kids, and friends to see up close this Saturday, along with vendors, food and festive music.

The City of Ammon is hosting “Holiday Lightapalooza” on Dec. 6 at McCowin Park. It starts at 6 p.m., and Santa Claus arrives at 6:30 p.m. at the gazebo. He will stay until he sees every child in line.

“The stationary floats will be out in the parking lots. Basically, people can walk around all night and get up close to the floats and talk to the people (who created them). They are going to hand out candy,” said Randal Miller, Ammon recreation director.

In the past, the city used to do a traditional parade. Last year was the first time the floats stayed in place due to safety concerns. However, it has still brought out a couple of thousand people to the event.

The community will be able to vote for the floats on display. There will be prize money ranging from $200 to $1,000.

“We are going to have some QR codes out on the streets in the parking lots so people can vote on their favorite floats and there will be judges as well,” Miller said.

Miller encourages people to park at Hillcrest High School due to the limited parking available. Drivers can park on the east side, where the main office entrance is. The shuttles will be at Owen Street. Strollers are permitted on the bus.

“Teton Stage Lines is going to be running free shuttle buses back and forth to the park all night long, starting at 5 p.m., and then they will end at 9:45 p.m.,” Miller said.

Kneaders will be handing out free chocolate chip cookies at the concession stand starting at 6 p.m. to the first 300 people. A DJ will be playing music all night. There are several trees decorated around the gazebo area with lights as well.

“It’s beautiful out there. It’s just a fun event, lots to see and lots of treats and goodies,” Miller added. “It’s just a fun way to kick off Christmas time.”