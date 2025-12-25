Lack of snow creates ripple effects across eastern Idaho economy - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snowfall are impacting far more than just ski resorts across east Idaho this winter. From sporting goods stores and cabin rentals to restaurants, ranchers and farmers, many businesses are hoping for a dramatic weather shift, and soon.

While a cold front is expected to move in late Christmas night, forecasters say it likely won’t deliver a white Christmas. Instead, much of the region remains unusually muddy and brown for late December.

Local sporting goods stores report that overall holiday sales remain steady, but snow-specific items are lagging.

Cory Nelson, general manager of Barrie’s Ski & Sports in Pocatello, said the locally owned store is “sailing through the season pretty good,” thanks largely to good community support. However, he acknowledged sales tied directly to skiing and snow sports have been weaker than usual.

“I’m more concerned about what happens after the holidays,” Nelson said. “People’s spending habits change after Christmas.”

To help stir interest in winter sports if conditions improve, Barrie’s plans to give away free Pebble Creek night skiing passes and is encouraging customers to follow the store on Facebook for updates.

In Idaho Falls, Richard Napier, owner of Idaho Mountain Trading, said heavy winter gear hasn’t been moving as quickly.

“We’re definitely not seeing parkas flying out the door,” Napier said, though he noted rental business is beginning to pick up from customers traveling to snowier destinations like Grand Targhee and Jackson Hole.

Farther north, the lack of snow is hitting Island Park especially hard. While there has been some snow, it has also been mild and rainy.

Ray Pierce, a longtime Island Park resident and owner of Hardrock50 Cabin Rentals, said his cabins aren’t filling up during what is normally peak snowmobiling season.

“I’ve been driving on dirt trails that are usually some of Island Park’s best groomed snowmachine trails,” Pierce said. “It’s been raining up here and then freezing – like an ice-skating pond. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Pierce said icy conditions have forced temporary closures at local businesses as well. Lakeside Lodge and Restaurant recently closed after vehicles slid across its frozen parking lot and into the building. Connie’s Restaurant has also closed temporarily, waiting for snowmobilers to return.

The dry winter also raises concerns for agriculture.

Cleve Davis, an environmental scientist and rancher in Fort Hall, said low snowpack could have long-term consequences beyond reduced reservoir levels and irrigation water for crops.

“I’m worried about the cost of hay,” Davis said. “If there is little water, there will be fewer good cuttings next year, which drives prices up.”

“Less water also means reduced forage during the growing season and a greater risk of overgrazing and weed spread,” he added.

Some ski resorts open as others wait for snow

Ski resort operators across Idaho are also keeping a close eye on the forecast, hoping for a turnaround.

According to the Idaho Ski Areas Association, Grand Targhee Resort near Alta, Wyoming, is currently the only eastern Idaho-area resort offering full top-to-bottom skiing, with all lifts expected to be operating by Christmas.

Kelly Canyon Ski Resort near Ririe opened limited terrain Dec. 19 to 20 but will remain closed through Christmas week, with plans to reopen Dec. 29, weather permitting.

Kelly Canyon ski hill during a better snow year. This year the popular local resort is closed through Christmas week with plans to reopen Dec. 29 if conditions are decent. | File photo

Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom has yet to open this season due to a dry base and warm temperatures that have even limited snowmaking. Resort officials hope conditions improve enough to begin operations around Jan. 1.

In southern Idaho, Pomerelle Mountain Resort near Albion is open daily for the season and skiers say, “It’s pretty good,” while Magic Mountain near Hansen and Soldier Mountain near Fairfield are waiting on more snow. Soldier Mountain is targeting a Dec. 29 opening for its frontside terrain.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort reports most lifts are operating, but unseasonably warm temperatures have created spring-like conditions at the base, with limited snow depth in the village area.

For now, business owners across the region are united in one message: Pray! Do a snow dance — whatever it takes.