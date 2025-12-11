Local inventor says her new sound device helps improve focus and concentration - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

IDAHO FALLS

Local woman’s sound device giving students with ADHD the gift of concentration

Sound device invented by Tina Kramer | Courtesy photo

IDAHO FALLS – Tina Kramer owns a patent for a new sound device that she says is helping students with ADHD focus better in the classroom.

The 56-year-old Idaho Falls woman recently launched Simple Learning, a company that sells a patented product called The Sound Device. It’s worn like a necklace and emits a low, intermittent sound through a bone-conductive speaker.

Kramer shares how it works in a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com.

“It cycles through seven specific sounds every eight seconds that tend to be grounding and improve our ability to focus,” Kramer says. “It’s sound therapy on the go.”

Although it’s primarily targeted to kids with ADHD, Kramer says it will work for anyone who has a hard time concentrating.

ADHD affects more than 6 million children in the U.S., according to data Kramer provided from the Centers for Disease Control. Many turn to medication or rigid behavioral interventions, but Kramer says her device offers an alternative approach that’s based on science. The YouTube video below explains more about it.

The Sound Device is an idea she started developing years ago. She was working as a teacher in Japan at the time and had several students with ADHD. Finding ways to help them focus in class became her mission.

It’s a cause Kramer can relate with because she was diagnosed with ADHD at age 50.

Over time, she created a device that she’s been using in her private tutoring business for the last five years. Silicon Couloir, a Jackson, Wyoming, nonprofit devoted to providing resources for new entrepreneurs, recently recognized Kramer’s creation with an award in a pitch contest that is similar to “Shark Tank.” Watch it in the video at the top of this story.

Kramer says the patent for The Sound Device was approved earlier this year, and now it’s sold online through her website.

In a news release about Kramer’s invention, one parent says it’s been a huge benefit for her daughter.

“My daughter can finally sit through her assignments without distraction. The Sound Device changed our home,” the parent says.

Kramer is now working full time to spread the word about her product. She invites anyone who has a hard time concentrating to give the sound device a try and see if it makes a difference.

“This is the device I wished I had growing up,” Kramer says in a news release. “This isn’t just tech — it’s hope for families who’ve tried everything else.”

Kramer is working on a name change for the device, which will be unveiled soon. To place an order or learn more, click here.

