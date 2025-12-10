Rexburg’s 'Wolfe It Down' food court grows despite winter chill - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The lights at Wolfe It Down Food Court are still glowing on cold Rexburg evenings, even when most drive-thrus have gone quiet. Despite the cold weather, the food court is growing, with the recent addition of the Tropical Paradise food truck, a chicken wing eatery called “Wings and Things,” and a new spacious seating area for on-site dining.

Wolfe It Down began in 2022 as a simple idea by Wolfe Lighting owner and former city councilman, Brad Wolfe. He wanted to make use of an empty space in the back lot of the Wolfe Lighting and Accents store and it’s turned into a small-business incubator of sorts for the area.

Winter is the biggest challenge for the park.

“It’s a tough business in the wintertime to be in a mobile trailer and try to keep everything warm and not frozen,” Wolfe said.

To help vendors and customers alike, he recently added a heated dining area and bathrooms.

David George, EastIdahoNews.com

“I thought this eating area, dining area and bathrooms would help participants,” he said. “It gives people more desire to come and try to participate.”

Moving forward, the dining area will be enclosed and heated during the winter months, and converted to an open air venue in the summer.

The food court currently accommodates up to 10 food trucks, each with their own water hook up and power meter. Currently, six food trucks call the Wolfe Food Park home.

Wolfe allows owners to apply month-to-month so new ideas can be tested without long-term risk. Vendors must secure a food permit, business permit, and health approval, but each pad comes with its own water, sewer, and electrical hook-ups.

Current tenants include El Pollo Loco Tacqueria, Little Sisters, Parks Place Smokehouse, the Graze Cafe, the Kingdom of Pho, and Tropical Paradise.

Wayne Vitali owns and operates the Kingdom of Pho and is preparing to launch a new concept called Wings and Things in the new dining area next month.

“We’re gonna do the wings,” he said. “Wings and things like fried jalapeno poppers, with lots of sauce options. I went [to a chain] recently and I was like, this is oven baked. I get it, it’s a place to get wings, but we’ll actually fry them, plus they’ll cost less.”

When Wings and Things opens, he plans to start with 10 sauces and 10 dry rubs. Two of his specialties will be house-made Korean barbecue and a garlic butter parmesan sauce.

“Those are like two main ones, at least the ones I really like,” he said. “Then you’ll have your basics, your Memphis, your regular hot wing sauce, ranch, and whatever else we come up with.”

The opportunity at Wolfe It Down also attracted Isaias Arreola, owner and operator of Tropical Paradise, who relocated his operation to Rexburg in November.

Arreola started small in 2016 with street-style snacks like crazy corn, fruit cups, ceviche bowls, and Mexican treats. The setup was simple, focusing on fresh fruit, cold drinks, and minimal cooking, but it took off. He often stayed open late to cater to loyal customers.

“People get that craving [for our menu] after 3 p.m., not in the morning,” he said. “So I was open until one in the morning. Where do you find a truck that’s open after 9 p.m.?”

Eventually, repeat customers pushed him to add to his menu. He added Sinaloa-style hot dogs, which are bacon-wrapped and piled high with toppings, and later moved into tacos and protein bowls with chicken, steak, shrimp, beans, rice, and tortillas.

After trying a few different spots in Idaho Falls over the years, the next step was a brick-and-mortar restaurant. He took over a small space near a bar in Heise and ran late-night service, until he decided to move his operation.

This winter, Tropical Paradise is offering a focused, seasonal menu built around steak and corn tacos and other core items that are sustainable through winter. In the warmer months, he brings back his fuller lineup of snacks and specialty items.

“I want the parking lot to be full and see all of us selling out,” Arreloa said. “Sell out on your menu, I’ll sell out on mine, and the crowd is big enough for all of us.”

“If you see a food truck open, just stop by,” he recommends. “Ask the chef what they recommend. Even if it’s just one taco—that gives you the idea of what we’re about. If it’s worth it, tell some people. That’s how we survive.”