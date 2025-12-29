Local lawmakers to discuss 2026 legislative priorities amid Idaho mental health crisis - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — With Idaho facing a growing mental-health crisis and ongoing budget cuts at both the state and federal levels, local voters will have an opportunity to hear directly from lawmakers about what lies ahead in the 2026 legislative session.

The League of Women Voters of Pocatello (LWVP) is hosting a “2026 Idaho Legislature Preview” on Tuesday, Jan. 6, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The forum will also be broadcast live on KISU 91.1 FM.

Pam Ward, president of the LWVP, encourages the public to participate in the free forum, which comes at a critical time as Idaho lawmakers face difficult decisions that will affect the state.

Lawmakers from Legislative Districts 28 and 29 are expected to discuss their priorities, anticipated bills, and major issues likely to dominate the upcoming session – including the state budget, education funding, healthcare, and mental health services.

“One of the top concerns this year is the mental-health crisis in Idaho and the funding cuts that are already affecting providers, along with the possibility of even deeper cuts,” Ward said.

Ward also encouraged residents to pay close attention to how President Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ could affect government funding and taxes in the coming year.

“It is the League’s goal to educate voters on the issues that will be debated during the upcoming legislative session. These decisions will have real impacts on Idaho communities,” she said.

Who will be participating

District 28, which includes all of Power County and portions of Bannock and Franklin counties, is represented by:

Sen. Jim Guthrie (R), McCammon

Rep. Rick Cheatum (R), Pocatello

Rep. Dan Garner (R), Clifton

District 29, which includes most of Pocatello, is represented by:

Sen. James Ruchti (D), Pocatello

Rep. Dustin Manwaring (R), Pocatello

Rep. Tanya Burgoyne (R), Pocatello

After brief introductions, lawmakers will respond to pre-submitted questions moderated by the League. Topics include public education funding, criminal justice, women’s healthcare, healthcare access including the ongoing mental health crisis, energy policy, voting rights, and the state budget.

Idahoans protest on the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls in November following recent state cuts to mental health services, a topic that will be addressed at the upcoming LWVP forum on Jan. 6. | File photo

How to attend

The forum is free and open to the public, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

Register online: https://tinyurl.com/lwvplegzoom2026

Listen live: KISU 91.1 FM

Watch later: Recordings will be posted on the KISU and League of Women Voters websites

The League of Women Voters of Pocatello is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to encouraging informed and active participation in government through education and advocacy.

“Ultimately, our goal is to defend democracy and empower voters,” Ward said. “Education is the best way to do that.”

For more information, contact the League at lwvpocatelloid@gmail.com

