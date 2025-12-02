Man killed in Lemhi County crash - East Idaho News

LEMHI COUNTY — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a Salmon man dead Monday afternoon on State Highway 28.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Monday near milepost 76. According to investigators, a gray 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling east when it suddenly swerved left, crossed both lanes of traffic, and went up a small embankment. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof along the westbound side of the highway.

The driver, a 40-year-old man from Salmon, was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene from his injuries.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, Lemhi EMS, Air Idaho, and Lemhi Search and Rescue.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.