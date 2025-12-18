Matching funds Christmas fundraiser to support older foster youth, including dozens in east Idaho - East Idaho News

BOISE — Community leaders around the state, in partnership with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, have launched the Second Annual Foster Care Christmas Fundraiser, a statewide effort aimed at supporting older foster youth who are often overlooked during the holiday season.

The fundraiser runs through Dec. 22 and will benefit 311 foster youth across Idaho who are currently in care or have aged out of the system without family support. Sixty-nine of those young people live in east Idaho.

Unlike many holiday drives that focus on younger children, this effort fills a critical gap by providing seasonal support to foster youth ages 16 to 21, who often receive little or nothing for Christmas as they prepare to transition into independence.

Luisa Uribe, along with her husband, Idaho Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, launched the initiative last year to support young people in the foster care system as they prepare for life on their own.

“This age group is often forgotten at Christmastime. These young adults still need to feel loved and remembered. Many of them also need practical items to help them start their adult lives, such as necessities for a first home or car, school or work,” said Uribe.

This year, the effort receives a significant boost thanks to a $25,000 matching challenge from an anonymous Idaho family, which doubles every donation until the match is met. Uribe said the goal is to raise $66,000 to give each of the 311 youth a $200 gift card. As of Tuesday, $11,420 had been raised, excluding matching funds.

RELATED | Big boost for foster closet: AgWest Farm Credit donates $80K to Blackfoot project

RELATED | Idaho Coffee Company creates signature latte to benefit local foster kids

In some cases, the young people will also be paired with volunteers for an in-person shopping experience, allowing them to select essential winter clothing and personal items while making new friends and mentors.

The fundraiser supports youth involved in Idaho’s Extended Foster Care (EFC) program, which serves young adults preparing to live independently for the first time. While EFC traditionally serves ages 18 to 21, Uribe said the fundraiser’s eligibility was expanded this year to include youth as young as 16.

Statewide partners include the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, Professional Firefighters of Idaho Benevolent Fund, Back the Blue Sheriff’s Cup, Idaho House Republican Caucus, Astegos.org, Elite Property Management and several other community organizations committed to ensuring older foster youth are not forgotten.

Alex Adams, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, emphasized the importance of addressing the needs of older foster youth, particularly during the holidays, when feelings of isolation can be amplified.

The fundraiser also comes as east Idaho reaches a foster child milestone worth celebrating. According to the Department of Health and Welfare, Region 7, which covers eight counties in central and eastern Idaho, became the first region in the state to surpass the goal of having 1.5 licensed foster families for every foster child as of June 30, 2025. The region has continued to meet that benchmark.

How to help

Donations can be made online via PayPal, Venmo or credit card at www.fostercarechristmas.com

Checks can be mailed to Foster Care Christmas Fundraiser, 1740 E. Fairview Ave. #1027, Meridian, ID 83642.

All donations are tax-deductible and processed through the Professional Firefighters of Idaho Benevolent Fund.

For more information, contact Luisa Uribe at (208) 283-6020.

“I was overwhelmed by the generosity we saw during last year’s fundraiser. My hope is that this becomes a lasting annual tradition that continues to show these young people they are seen, valued and remembered,” Uribe said.

Foster flyer