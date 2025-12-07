Memories made and a ‘dream come true’ at Bannock County Cops & Kids event - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK – A group of children made lifelong memories with local police officers over the weekend.

Cops & Kids, known formally as Shop with a Cop, organized by the Bannock County Fraternal Order of Police, was held in Pocatello on Saturday morning. The event, where participating children go shopping with a police officer for family Christmas gifts, is about more than just the presents.

“We want them to not be scared of officers. We want them to participate with us and (be) comfortable around officers … (so) if they’re in trouble or need help, that officers are someone they go to, not someone to be afraid of,” said Sgt. Jodi Weaver, who coordinates the program with the participating agencies.

EastIdahoNews.com followed Cpl. Trent Smith of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office as he took 6-year-old Dallas Milner on a shopping trip through the Chubbuck Walmart. They started the day at Alameda Middle School, where they ate a McDonald’s breakfast, served by Idaho Central Credit Union employees.

Cpl. Trent Smith talks to Dallas Milner and Alicia Magana. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Dallas Milner and Alicia Magana talk to Smith while eating a McDonald’s breakfast. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Smith has been participating in the event every year since the mid-2000s, and said he didn’t even miss it the year his house flooded the day before. This is because of how valuable he sees it as to make memories with the children who participate.

“If you can change one child’s perspective … on the holidays, when it can be pretty grim or terrible for them, it’s worth it for me. … You can make one kid’s Christmas,” Smith said.

Also in attendance at the school was Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, talking pictures with the officers and kids in attendance.

SEICAA staff pose with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Dallas got to leave the school in a sheriff’s office vehicle, turning on the sirens as they left. Not only that, but Dallas also got to speak on the dispatch radio.

“I said, copy that, and I didn’t know what (else) to say,” Dallas told EastIdahoNews.com

When they entered the store, cheerleaders from Pocatello High School and other volunteers formed a line on either side and clapped for them. And once they were in the store, they got to work, shopping for items on Dallas’ list.

While they were shopping, Dallas got a high five from Benny the Bengal, and once they got to the checkout stand, they found Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus waiting for them.

Dallas parts ways with Benny the Bengal. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the checkout register. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Smith and Dallas leave Walmart. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Smith reflected on the event once they finished shopping, remarking on how often he hears from former participants and their parents that they had positive memories from it while he’s collecting donations.

“I’ve had people on the street say, ‘Hey, Smith, you took my kid out that Christmas several years ago, and they still talk about it,’ … it’s something they won’t ever forget. And it’s just awesome that we can provide that for them,” Smith said.

Alicia Magana, Dallas’ mother, picked him up after their shopping trip was done. For Dallas, who Alicia said wants police officers at his birthday, the experience was a ‘dream come true,’ she said.

“It means the world, just for the simple fact this was his dream to be able to do this with an officer,” Alicia said.