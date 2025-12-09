Missing Bannock County man found dead - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Officials have announced that the missing man from Bannock County has been found dead.

According to a news release from Bannock County, William Woodland, who had been missing since Sunday evening, was found deceased on Tuesday.

He was found on South Putnam Mountain after a community member provided a tip.

Woodland, a former Bannock County district judge, had served for over 20 years before retiring in 2022, according to the release.

“I want to extend the deepest condolences of the entire Bannock County Sheriff’s Office to the Woodland family,” Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu stated in the release. “Judge Woodland was a pillar of our community and the justice system.”

Multiple agencies assisted in the search for Woodland, including Bannock County Search and Rescue, Idaho State Police, Portneuf Air Rescue, Pocatello Police, Fort Hall Police, Fort Hall Fish and Game, and Bingham, Twin Falls, Butte, Power and Caribou County sheriff’s offices.