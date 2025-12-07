Nathan Pacheco debuts new Christmas song 'The King Emmanuel' ahead of Idaho Falls concert - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — What started as a simple song for the holidays turned into something much deeper for internationally acclaimed vocalist Nathan Pacheco.

The singer, who will be performing in Idaho Falls on Dec. 20, released “The King Emmanuel” last month with the hope that listeners will focus on the spiritual meaning of Christmas.

“When I started writing this song, I was just planning on writing a Christmas song,” Pacheco says. “But then it kind of just took on a mind of its own and I ended up focusing most of the song on the reasons why we celebrate Christmas.”

Pacheco said he found himself drawn to scriptures describing Jesus Christ ministering to people in need — the outcasts and those who are often overlooked.

“That, in and of itself, is simply amazing, and teaches more about God than probably anything else,” Pacheco explains. “He ministers to the one and doesn’t overlook the outcasts.”

Pacheco has performed around the world and is known for blending classical and contemporary styles. A graduate of BYU’s vocal performance program, he gained national attention after collaborating with producer David Foster and touring with artists such as Yanni and Katherine Jenkins.

He has released multiple albums, performed with symphony orchestras and built a large following for his inspirational and cinematic approach to music.

The singer kicked off his Christmas tour in Burley on Friday and will stop in Utah and Arizona before his Idaho Falls concert at the Colonial Theater, where he will sing “The King Emmanuel.”

“‘Emmanuel’ means ‘God with us.’ I really believe that regardless of how hopeless things may seem, if we include God in our lives, nothing will be impossible and things will be made right in the end. As the prophet Isaiah taught, the Lord is able to give us beauty for ashes, and heal and repair those things that are beyond our ability to heal and repair,” Pacheco says.

