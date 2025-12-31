New Bonneville County incinerator provides safe way to dispose of drugs - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A drug incinerator recently acquired by Bonneville County is providing a safe method for disposing of unused and expired medications in eastern Idaho, thereby reducing public safety and environmental risks associated with old prescriptions left in homes or improperly discarded.

The incinerator was recently transferred from Eastern Idaho Public Health to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and will be used by law enforcement to dispose of collected prescription and illicit drugs.

The incinerator will serve all eight counties within Eastern Idaho Public Health’s service area – Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton.

“This gives law enforcement an additional tool to safely and properly dispose of medications when needed,” said Brenna Christofferson, Eastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman. “It strengthens the sustainability of our drug take-back efforts while making sure safe disposal remains available long-term.”

Eastern Idaho Public Health has partnered with local law enforcement on drug disposal initiatives since 2019, including National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a nationwide effort coordinated with the Drug Enforcement Administration. The event is held twice a year, typically in April and October, and allows residents to anonymously drop off unused or expired medications.

While Take Back Days remain a key prevention tool, Christofferson emphasized that residents don’t have to wait for a specific event to safely dispose of medications.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happens twice a year, but every day can be drug take-back day,” Christofferson said. “Community members can drop off unused and expired medications year-round at participating law enforcement locations and pharmacies.”

Permanent drop-off locations in eastern Idaho include the Bonneville County Courthouse, the Idaho Falls Police Department, and participating pharmacies such as Broulim’s.

Residents can also pick up free drug deactivation packets at any Eastern Idaho Public Health office. These at-home systems safely neutralize medications, allowing them to be disposed of in the trash without harming people, animals, or the environment.

The new incinerator does not replace those options, Christofferson said. Instead, it plays a behind-the-scenes role once medications are collected.

“The incinerator does not diminish Take Back Days, permanent drop boxes, or at-home deactivation systems,” she said. “It complements existing programs and ensures law enforcement has a reliable, secure way to destroy medications, even if other disposal options change in the future.”

For those who miss Take Back Day or are cleaning out their medicine cabinets for the new year, EIPH encourages residents to use year-round drop-off sites or to request free deactivation packets.

More information about permanent medication disposal locations is available through Eastern Idaho Public Health or the Idaho Office of Drug Policy.