Our most memorable business stories of 2025 - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

Looking back at some of our favorite business stories this year

Jon Cooney, center, with daughter, Ashli, right, and son, Tristan, opened Firefly Books and Comics in the old Porter’s Building in Rexburg in mid-October. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – It’s a treat every year to cover the plethora of new businesses opening in eastern Idaho. As the New Year approaches, here’s a look back at some of our most memorable business stories of 2025.

New exotic pet store, tenants in old Porter’s building in Rexburg

Jordan and Maureen Moores’ opened Custom Creatures Pet Club, an exotic pet store, on April 2 at 28 College Avenue in Rexburg. It offers a large variety of animals, from lizards, snakes and other reptiles to tarantulas, hedgehogs, chinchillas, guinea pigs, mice, rats, fish and more.

Read the full story here.

Several months later, we returned to the area to cover the opening of several businesses directly across from the pet store inside the old Porter’s building. Efforts to breathe new life into a historic street have been on ongoing effort over the last several years and it’s what made these stories so memorable.

With the opening of these businesses, along with the Fizz Rizz Mocktail Bar in 2024, some now colloquially refer to College Avenue as “Entertainment Alley.”

Woman recovering from life-altering surgery says making soap and lotion for customers brings her joy

Emily Farmer, 33, of Rigby makes soap and lotion out of goat milk, which she sells at Broulim’s in Rigby and at the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting to know Emily Farmer was a pure delight.

The 33-year-old Rigby woman started making soap, lotion and lip balm out of goat milk several years ago. She launched her own brand in 2023 called The Blooming Goat. You may have seen her products at the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market or at Broulim’s in Rigby.

But what makes Farmer’s story so unique is the back story, which we covered multiple times this year. It’s among the most read stories on EastIdahoNews.com this year.

Retired owner of Rexburg flooring company looks back on its beginnings and 50 years of business

Blair Rigby was a 20-year-old college student in Utah when he became part-owner of a flooring business in Rexburg.

Fifty years later, the business he helped build is still in operation. Showcase Interiors Flooring America at 1373 South Railroad Avenue provides carpet and hard flooring installations for private and commercial customers. It also does window coverings and cabinets.

Today, Rigby is mostly retired.

What made this story memorable was the company’s rich history and Rigby’s connection to other prominent family members — William Rigby, the namesake for the city of Rigby, and Ray Rigby, a longtime attorney who passed away in 2019 at age 96 — who we covered in separate stories.

Rigby is getting two new restaurants and more inside new commercial development

Speaking of Rigby, a commercial building on a historic street corner was finally completed this year and some new tenants moved in. Among them are several new restaurants.

We spoke with some of the tenants and did a deep dive on the history of this corner in June.

The Hub, a new commercial venture at 100 West Main Street in Rigby, the site where Me ‘N Stans once stood, is now the home of multiple tenants. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Two of Clark County’s elected officials open new businesses in Dubois

Taking a trip to Dubois the following week to cover the opening of several new businesses owned by prominent members of the community on another historic street corner was also memorable. Take a look back at this story here.

Local chocolate maker launches new brand with array of treats for customers

We made other family connections with another local business in July. Christian Becker expanded his chocolate-making brand and gave us a tour.

We initially spoke with him in 2023 when he first launched the business. His daughters, Nicole Thompson and Brynn Parker, recently opened a massage clinic together, which we’ve also covered.

Local mechanic sells automotive repair kits through new business venture

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention someone else with a rich family history. Our conversation with Nathan Hansen led us to his grandmother, Marilyn Hoff Hansen, a renowned sculptor, and his great-uncle, Bob Hoff, for separate stories.

Marilyn’s deceased husband, Reed Hansen, was once a state legislator who had a significant impact on Idaho’s water economy. We’re planning a story about his life in 2026.

Local wedding venue demolished after 30 years of operation. Here’s what’s happening with the property

Loft 745 off County Line Road in Rigby being demolished. | Courtesy Josh Foster

The demolition of Loft 745, a wedding venue off County Line Road in Rigby, was another memorable story. Josh Foster and his wife, Georgia — who have managed the business for the last seven years — have been featured in multiple stories over the years.

RELATED | Local wedding and event venue reopens after yearlong closure

RELATED | Every day is a fairy tale for owners of wedding, event center

RELATED | Local man shares how feeling out of place helped him find his voice as a writer and his father’s acceptance

We’ve enjoyed our association with them and look forward to speaking with them again in 2026 about various personal projects in the works.