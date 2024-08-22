Local wedding and event venue reopens after yearlong closure - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

RIGBY

Loft 745 reopening after renovation project

Loft 745 reception center off County Line Road in Jefferson County. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

RIGBY – Loft 745, a wedding venue at 5 North 3800 East off County Line Road in Rigby, is back open after a nearly year-long closure and there are a few changes in place.

The most obvious change is the demolition of the restaurant building on the south side. The garden space has also been reduced on the south side and expanded on the west side.

Georgia Pearle Foster, who manages the business with her husband, Josh, is hosting an open house on Saturday. The community is invited to stop by and see what’s changed. Take a look in the video above.

Over the last few months, Georgia tells EastIdahoNews.com the most commonly asked question from the community has heavily revolved around the demolition and whether a new building will be built. Rumors have circulated on social media, most of which aren’t true, and the couple are willing to address what’s happening at the open house.

“We know a lot of people want to know what’s going on at this corner. If they want to find out, they can come talk to Josh and I at the open house,” Georgia says.

The Fosters own a publishing company, through which they’ve published several books between them. Their books will be available at the open house, along with free cookies and other items for purchase from Fixxology Drinks (formerly Fiz Bizz). It’s happening from 2 to 6 p.m.

Josh’s parents, Boyd and Laurie Foster, bought Loft 745 from the previous owner in 2019. Josh and Georgia have managed it since then.

Josh and Georgia were planning to step away last year to focus more on their writing careers. They were also dealing with significant life changes. The owners listed the business for sale before ultimately reversing course.

As Georgia and her husband continue managing the venue, she emphasizes it can be reserved for any occasion, not just weddings. She’d like to see people use the space for a variety of activities, including craft fairs, yoga classes, company parties and more.

Recent photo of Josh and Georgia Foster | Courtesy Georgia Foster

She previously did all the decorating for events but is now leaving that up to the customer.

“I recognized that I couldn’t do everything and be everything to everyone,” she says. “I need the community to do a little more with their own events. We’ve changed prices to reflect that change. Our average pricing is a lot lower than it was before.”

Loft 745 is an iconic business in Rigby, and she’s committed to continue serving clients.

“We’re excited about reimagining how the business and the space works,” she says. “We want to continue to be a gathering place and see it continue to be a hallmark location for the area.”

To make a reservation or learn more, visit the website or send a text to (208) 523-1977.

