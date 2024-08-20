Here's what shows are coming to Center Stage Theatre in 2025 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Center Stage Theatre in Idaho Falls announced the shows for its 2025 season during a black tie event Monday night.

The season will kick off in January with “Hello, Dolly!” based on the 1969 film starring Barbra Streisand. “Fiddler on the Roof” is the spring show, which will run from April 25 through June 7.

The summer show, which earned the most applause of the night, is “Hairspray.” It’s slated to run from July 11 through August 23.

Rounding out the year is “School of Rock,” made famous by the 2003 film starring Jack Black. It will run in the fall from Sept. 19 through Nov. 1. The Christmas show is “Elf,” running from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20.

Center Stage Theatre opened in 2023 at 3175 North Lockheed Circle. “Sister Act” and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” were among the lineup during its inaugural year.

Center Stage Theatre performer at Monday night’s event. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

“The Wizard of Oz,” which just wrapped its regular summer run, is its highest-attended show to date. During Monday’s event, crew member Chandler Dye said they’ve added 10 additional performances due to popular demand.

During a 2023 interview with EastIdahoNews.com, theater owner Justin Dabell said he made his acting debut as a munchkin in “The Wizard of Oz” when he was 13.

“I got a part and I was hooked,” Dabell told us at the time.

The 2024 season will conclude with “Matilda,” which starts Sept. 19, and “White Christmas,” which will begin Nov. 29 and run through Dec. 23.

Tickets are now available for the 2025 season. For additional information, click here.

