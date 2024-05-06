I worked behind the scenes as a technical director at Center Stage Theatre. Here's what I learned - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The EastIdahoNews.com crew will be highlighting different jobs in our area throughout 2024, and today we’re workin’ it at the Center Stage Theatre in Idaho Falls.

Matthew Jenson, the technical director, showed me what goes on behind the scenes to prepare for a live production. I learned about lighting, how to install a light for one of the set pieces and how to record a pre-show introduction.

At the time of filming, the crew was busy preparing for “The Music Man.” It opened on April 26 with performances every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday through June 1. Tickets and details about upcoming shows are available on the website.

