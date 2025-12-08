Owner of Idaho Falls raceway arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting teenage boy - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 54-year-old Blackfoot man was arrested after a 17-year-old boy told police that he was sexually assaulted while driving a tractor.

Rubin Burkett is charged with felony sexual battery of a child. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s website, Burkett is the owner of Sage Raceway LLC in Idaho Falls. He is also listed as the owner on the raceway’s website.

According to court documents, the victim told police that between June and July, he had been sexually harassed and assaulted by Burkett.

During an interview with investigators, the victim explained that Burkett would say sexually explicit things to him, and “smell and rub (the victim’s) back, armpits, stomach and neck, and give him hugs.”

Burkett reportedly told the minor victim that he wanted to engage in sexual acts with him.

The victim told investigators about a specific incident in which Burkett had approached him at the raceway while he was sitting on a tractor, mowing the lawn and weeds. The victim says Burkett was telling him what needed to be done on the property when he “stepped onto the tractor mower and started touching his hair and rubbing his face.”

Court documents say the victim tried to get away from Burkett, but he was not able to. Burkett then reportedly sexually assaulted him.

Investigators contacted Burkett to request his participation in an interview. On Oct. 14, Burkett’s defense attorney, Curtis Smith, reached out to the investigators, telling them that Burkett did not want to be interviewed and would be invoking his right to remain silent.

Smith also reportedly told investigators that Burkett would cooperate with the case proceedings.

Burkett was arrested Saturday in Blackfoot and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on $50,000 bond. He posted bail and was released that same day.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 23. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Burkett has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.