Police respond to reported threat at Pocatello High School - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Pocatello Police responded to Pocatello High School Friday morning after a reported threat.

According to a press release from the City of Pocatello, officers responded to the school and increased police presence at other area high schools to “ensure the safety of students and staff.”

City spokeswoman Marlise Irby-Facer says the precautionary response was taken to fully assess the information received and to account for the possibility that the threat could have involved another location.

Following an investigation, officers determined the information was not credible. Irby-Facer says police presence was reduced, officers returned to normal duties, and school operations continued as normal.

“The safety of students, staff, and our community is always our top priority,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “When we receive information like this, we take it seriously and respond quickly. In situations like these, it is always better to be cautious while we work to confirm the facts.”

The Pocatello Police Department takes all reports of potential threats seriously and responds accordingly to protect the community. The department appreciates the cooperation of school officials, students, staff, and parents during this response.