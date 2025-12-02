Equipment failure cause of major power outage near Malad, power restored to few customers - East Idaho News

MALAD — A major power outage has impacted thousands of residents in and around Malad, with a few seeing power restored.

According to Jona Whitesides, spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power, told EastIdahoNews.com that 500 of the 3,100 customers initially impacted by the outage have had their power restored.

Whitesides stated that there are reports of a fire at the substation; what’s confirmed is that an equipment failure had occurred. A witness had reported to EastIdahoNews.com that the substation caught fire.

According to a news release from Rocky Mountain Power, the outage was caused by an equipment failure that occurred at around 2:15 p.m., and the outage is expected to last into the early morning hours.

Whitesides stated the remaining customers will be without power until permanent repairs can be made. The release stated the outage could last until the early morning hours, but crews are working to restore power.