Rexburg Police asking for help finding missing 22-year-old - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a possibly at-risk missing person.

According to a Facebook post by the Rexburg Police Department, Beckett McVey, a 22-year-old Rexburg resident, has a history of mental health issues.

Police say concerned family members requested a welfare check, but officers have been unable to locate or make contact with McVey.

Anyone with information about McVey’s whereabouts or welfare is asked to call dispatch at (208) 372-5001.