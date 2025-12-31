Rigby man wins $1 million as east Idaho sees trio of Idaho Lottery prizes - East Idaho News

RIGBY — It’s been a merry and memorable holiday season for eastern Idahoans, as a trio of big wins from the Idaho Lottery turned Christmas week into a celebration of good fortune.

From a $1 million winner in Rigby to a $50,000 prize in Pocatello, along with a still-unclaimed $500,000 Lucky for Life ticket sold in Bannock County, luck has been making the rounds in eastern Idaho.

The $1 million winner

Longtime lottery player and sixth-generation Idahoan Sean Klingler of Rigby recently claimed one of the $1,000,000 prizes from the popular Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle.

“I was at the local store having coffee and started checking some of my lottery tickets. I had eight Raffle tickets, and when the clerk checked them, she told me I had won $100,000,” Klingler said in an interview with the Idaho Lottery.

“I didn’t believe her. I thought maybe it was $100. Then she said to me, ‘No, I got it wrong. You won $1,000,000!’ There was a lot of high-fiving in the store after that,” he added.

After signing the winning ticket, Klingler called his wife and daughter to share the news, then the family immediately drove to Boise late Tuesday afternoon to claim the prize.

“Nobody believes you at first that you won. They think you’re messing with them,” Klingler told Lottery officials once he arrived. “That’s why we’re taking a lot of pictures here. The big check will help, too.”

Klingler said he plans to take a responsible approach with his winnings, paying off high-interest debt, buying his wife a new car, and putting most of the money toward retirement.

“I’ve been playing the Lottery for a long time,” he said. “You dream about winning, and when it finally comes true, it’s weird.”

Lottery officials also reminded players that two additional Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle prizes remain unclaimed: a $1 million ticket sold in Kootenai County (ticket number 326200) and a $100,000 ticket sold in Payette County (ticket number 271072). Players are encouraged to check their tickets.

$50,000 winner from Pocatello

Part of winning the Lottery is the thrill of getting to “call in rich” to work, even if it’s just for a day. That’s precisely what Kurt Blaisdell of Pocatello did after discovering he was a $50,000 winner in this year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle.

Although he returned to work the following day, Blaisdell said the biggest plan for his winnings is buying his fiancée an engagement ring. No spoilers. His fiancée was there when he shared the news, Blaisdell said.

Calling in rich, if only for a day: Pocatello resident Kurt Blaisdell poses with his $50,000 Idaho Lottery check. | Photo courtesy Idaho Lottery

According to Lottery officials, federal taxes on lottery winnings are withheld at a rate of 24%, with an additional 5.3% for Idaho state taxes. That means a $50,000 winner takes home approximately $35,350, while a $1 million prize results in a payout of about $707,000.

Still searching for a $500,000 Lucky for Life winner

The Idaho Lottery is also searching for a Lucky for Life winner in Bannock County after a winning ticket from the Christmas Day draw has yet to be claimed. The ticket matched all five numbers — 23, 29, 31, 37 and 45 — but not the Lucky Ball (16), earning a prize of $25,000 a year for life, or a $500,000 cash option.

“That’s quite a Christmas present waiting for someone out there,” said Lottery Public Information Specialist David Workman.

According to Idaho Lottery rules, players have 180 days to claim lottery prizes. Any unclaimed winnings are returned to the Lottery’s annual dividend, which supports public schools and state building projects across Idaho, so even unclaimed luck can still benefit the community.

For now, east Idaho’s holiday hot streak is proof that checking those tickets could be well worth it.